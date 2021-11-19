HOQU Market Capitalization Achieves $361,055.78 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $361,055.78 and approximately $1.13 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00218229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

