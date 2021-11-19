HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.60

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €119.60 ($140.71) and last traded at €116.60 ($137.18), with a volume of 8825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €117.50 ($138.24).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €96.22.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.