Howard H. Yu Sells 657 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

