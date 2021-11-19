Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 1,490,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,887. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.