HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,740 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. HP comprises about 2.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HP by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,003. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.