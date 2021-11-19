H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

HR.UN opened at C$16.67 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

