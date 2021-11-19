Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $153.40

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.40 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 158.57 ($2.07), with a volume of 275655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.80 ($2.07).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

