Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.