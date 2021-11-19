HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $8.62 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

