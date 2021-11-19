HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.10. 62,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,214,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

