Hyprr (Howdoo) Achieves Market Cap of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

