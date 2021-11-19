i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 705,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.