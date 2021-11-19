i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of IIIV stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 705,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
