IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

Shares of IAC opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.