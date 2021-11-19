Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ICVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of ICVX opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). On average, equities analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,275,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icosavax

