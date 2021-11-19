IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $634.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $640.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.54. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $443.14 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

