IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.29. 25,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,522. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $386.44 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

