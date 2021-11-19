IFG Advisory LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.