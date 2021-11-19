IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

