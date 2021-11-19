IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 870.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.04. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.58 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

