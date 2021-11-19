IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

