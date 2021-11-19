IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

