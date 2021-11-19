IFP Advisors Inc Buys 557 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of AXP opened at $176.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.