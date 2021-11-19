IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kellogg by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,317 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kellogg by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kellogg by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

K stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,042 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

