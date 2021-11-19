IFP Advisors Inc Has $1 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $310.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.87. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $196.67 and a 12 month high of $311.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.