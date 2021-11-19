IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.