IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.52 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

