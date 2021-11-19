IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.