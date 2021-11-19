Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

