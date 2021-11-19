iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMBI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

