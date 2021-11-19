Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

