Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 89,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.