Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,581 ($20.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.18. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 48.48 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.