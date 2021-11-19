Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells $78,250,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $81.27 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Impinj by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Impinj by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

