Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE IDG opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.96. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$107.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

