Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE IDG opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.96. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$107.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
