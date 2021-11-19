Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAIC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Information Analysis has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 3.18.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

