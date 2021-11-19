Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IAIC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Information Analysis has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 3.18.
About Information Analysis
