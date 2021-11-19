Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.65 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

