Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
INVZ opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Featured Story: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.