Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

INVZ opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

