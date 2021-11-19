Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of INO.UN stock opened at C$9.51 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.