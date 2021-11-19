Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Buys $193,846.48 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $193,846.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BVH opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $106,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

