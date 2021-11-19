Insider Buying: Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Acquires 420,000 Shares of Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,700.00 ($10,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

