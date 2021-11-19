Insider Buying: Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Acquires 420,000 Shares of Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,700.00 ($10,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

