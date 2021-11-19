Insider Buying: Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KBAL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,645. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

