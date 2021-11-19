Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Purchases 27,680 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PSTX stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.