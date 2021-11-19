Insider Buying: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Purchases $238,481.28 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

