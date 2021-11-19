Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Buys 89,285 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 164,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,101. The firm has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
