Insider Buying: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Buys 89,285 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 164,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,101. The firm has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ViewRay by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 529,903 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,773 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ViewRay by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.