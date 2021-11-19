Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 31,381 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00.

APP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

