Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$610,285.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,390.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$410,850.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.89. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.72 and a 52 week high of C$53.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.63.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4397243 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.