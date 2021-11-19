Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.83 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.