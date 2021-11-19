Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $572,000.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BGFV opened at $29.62 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

