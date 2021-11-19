Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45.

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.00. 1,648,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,634. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

