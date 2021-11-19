Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells 4,830 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $576,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Monday, September 20th, David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

BRKS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,867. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

